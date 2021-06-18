Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 20,116 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,116 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of VEREIT worth $6,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of VEREIT by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,759,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,473,000 after purchasing an additional 780,978 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of VEREIT by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 15,219 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of VEREIT by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 122,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 17,382 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of VEREIT by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 55,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 25,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the 4th quarter worth $184,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Capital One Financial raised VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VEREIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.09.

NYSE VER opened at $47.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14. VEREIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $290.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. VEREIT’s payout ratio is currently 59.49%.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

