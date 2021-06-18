Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,614 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth $375,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.52% of the company’s stock.

CG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.42.

Shares of CG stock opened at $44.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $45.64.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $612.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 53.69%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $83,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,545,133.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $114,770.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

