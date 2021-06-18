Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $4.34 Million Stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,687 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 13,634 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $4,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth approximately $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at $858,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Shares of RUN opened at $52.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.84 and a beta of 2.07. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $18.43 and a one year high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.40.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $334.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 12,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $702,316.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 120,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,863,224.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 5,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $300,910.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 277,147 shares of company stock worth $13,872,844. Insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RUN. TheStreet lowered shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.45.

Sunrun Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.