Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $3.86 Million Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Old Republic International worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 57,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

In related news, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,192,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,046.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $26,955.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,878 shares in the company, valued at $101,293.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 1,782 shares of company stock worth $45,818 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $25.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.84. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $26.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 11.99%. Old Republic International’s revenue for the quarter was up 208.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

