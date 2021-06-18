Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $3.02 Million Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,609 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.09% of Avnet worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Avnet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 2.3% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 7.3% during the first quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Avnet news, insider Leng Jin Chan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $442,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 21,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $901,498.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,057 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVT opened at $40.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.71. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Avnet’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVT. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Avnet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

