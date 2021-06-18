Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 19,025 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Autoliv worth $5,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 73.7% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 25,360 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 52,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 340.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALV shares. Nordea Equity Research cut Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Autoliv from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autoliv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

NYSE:ALV opened at $99.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.88. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $108.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.43%. Autoliv’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.73%.

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $1,941,324.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,807,906.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

