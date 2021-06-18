Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 9.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 180,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,770 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in FOX were worth $5,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FOX. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 252,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 57,915 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 413,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,955,000 after purchasing an additional 48,573 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.44% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of FOX stock opened at $35.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.34. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.03 and a fifty-two week high of $42.14.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 35,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,339,257.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.