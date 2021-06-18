Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho downgraded shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

OTCMKTS:MITEY opened at $17.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.68. Mitsubishi Estate has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.87.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 7.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi Estate will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 13 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

