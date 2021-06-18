Mirrored ProShares VIX Price Up 0.8% Over Last Week (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. During the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market capitalization of $17.23 million and approximately $570.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can now be bought for $7.81 or 0.00021919 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002809 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00058617 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00136597 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.57 or 0.00181106 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.20 or 0.00884110 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,684.38 or 1.00091431 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored ProShares VIX

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,204,232 coins. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars.

