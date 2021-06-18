Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 185,289 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 764,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,289 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $55,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512,418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,115 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,654,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 469.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 5,189,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.84.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $68.16 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.94. The company has a market capitalization of $140.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

