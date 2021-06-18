Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 179,437 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 35.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 331,087 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 179,437 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $71,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total value of $209,692.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,903.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,089 shares of company stock worth $1,527,127. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $189.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $185.64 and a 52 week high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.