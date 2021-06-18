Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 105.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,960 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.28% of Kansas City Southern worth $67,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at $42,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KSU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Vertical Research began coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays cut Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.07.

NYSE KSU opened at $286.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 1.09. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $140.86 and a 1-year high of $315.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $292.01.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

