Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,632 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $58,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 55.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $267,121.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 247,492 shares of company stock valued at $74,640,727. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.00.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $297.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.22 and a 12 month high of $318.34. The company has a market cap of $107.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.97, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $303.11.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

