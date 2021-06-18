Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,164,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,514 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $60,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

VWO opened at $54.08 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.41 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.17.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

