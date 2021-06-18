Mina (MINA) Trading Down 16% Over Last Week

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. In the last seven days, Mina has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. One Mina coin can now be purchased for $2.28 or 0.00006069 BTC on major exchanges. Mina has a market capitalization of $358.99 million and $18.01 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00057505 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.55 or 0.00137382 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.67 or 0.00177659 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $326.51 or 0.00870120 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,672.49 or 1.00393007 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002784 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 157,633,679 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

