Michael Lawrence Gordon Sells 2,620 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.16, for a total transaction of $914,799.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,190,760.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total transaction of $3,267,300.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,363 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total transaction of $1,519,284.27.

On Monday, March 22nd, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 16,012 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.08, for a total transaction of $4,916,964.96.

On Friday, March 19th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 3,988 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.95, for a total transaction of $1,228,104.60.

MongoDB stock opened at $373.11 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.27 and a 12-month high of $428.96. The firm has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of -80.93 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $297.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The company had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 95.2% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 77.9% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,439,000 after acquiring an additional 17,097 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,556,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,084,000 after acquiring an additional 360,503 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter worth approximately $1,964,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDB. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.25.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

