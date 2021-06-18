MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $85.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.10% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, MGE, generates and distributes electricity to more than 128,000 customers in Dane County, Wisconsin (250 square miles) and purchases, transports and distributes natural gas to nearly 123,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties (1,375 square miles). (Press Release) “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MGE Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

NASDAQ MGEE opened at $76.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.55. MGE Energy has a twelve month low of $59.70 and a twelve month high of $77.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $167.92 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGE Energy will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after buying an additional 58,107 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after buying an additional 62,959 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 15,538 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,428,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

