MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $4.56, but opened at $4.70. MFA Financial shares last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 223,126 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on MFA. TheStreet raised MFA Financial from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.39.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 89.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MFA Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,292,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,341,000 after acquiring an additional 274,945 shares during the last quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in MFA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,536,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in MFA Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,029,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,611,000 after acquiring an additional 290,771 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MFA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,272,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MFA Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,924,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 235,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

About MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA)

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.