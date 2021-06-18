Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Shares Gap Up to $1,358.42

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,358.42, but opened at $1,394.98. Mettler-Toledo International shares last traded at $1,362.32, with a volume of 236 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,283.46.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 195.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total transaction of $1,566,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,309. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total value of $1,243,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,712,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,235 shares of company stock worth $18,125,175 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

