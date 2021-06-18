Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Purchased by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,400,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,403,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,599,178,000 after purchasing an additional 47,169 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,060,676,000 after purchasing an additional 41,066 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 147,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $168,140,000 after purchasing an additional 35,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 149,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,660,000 after purchasing an additional 33,010 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total value of $1,566,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,309. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,488,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,235 shares of company stock worth $18,125,175. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,368.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,283.46. The firm has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $763.98 and a 12-month high of $1,372.56.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 195.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

