Metal Trading 21.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 17th. One Metal coin can currently be purchased for about $1.95 or 0.00005234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Metal has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar. Metal has a market cap of $127.98 million and $15.64 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00102830 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00059987 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00025718 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003916 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $281.40 or 0.00754843 BTC.

About Metal

MTL is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 coins. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Buying and Selling Metal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

