Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) CEO Gary M. Owens Sells 6,545 Shares of Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) CEO Gary M. Owens sold 6,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.67, for a total transaction of $1,673,360.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,665.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MLAB opened at $261.50 on Friday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.54 and a fifty-two week high of $307.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 450.86 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $252.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 8.98.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 2.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 12.21%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,764 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

