Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.49. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.44, with a volume of 12,232 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.65. The firm has a market cap of $86.36 million, a PE ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 2.33.

Get Merrimack Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Merrimack Pharmaceuticals news, Director Eric Andersen purchased 23,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.06 per share, for a total transaction of $143,191.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 79,056 shares of company stock valued at $507,876 over the last quarter. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 24,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares during the last quarter. 59.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.