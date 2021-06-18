Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.11.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMSI. Barrington Research upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

NASDAQ MMSI traded down $1.52 on Friday, reaching $60.25. 6,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,289. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.74. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 869.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27. Merit Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $39.44 and a 12 month high of $65.46.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $248.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.06 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Ronald Frost sold 11,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $734,854.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Wright sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $321,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,287.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,666 shares of company stock worth $3,717,133 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMSI. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 314.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 54.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

