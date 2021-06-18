Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.11.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.48. 261,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,993,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The company has a market cap of $193.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.84.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

