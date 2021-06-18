Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stock Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,289 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 301,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,345,000 after buying an additional 33,580 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 175,472 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,386,000 after buying an additional 54,911 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRC opened at $112.61 on Friday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.31 and a 52 week high of $117.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.92.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Hill-Rom’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 17.36%.

In related news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,285,288.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,131,379.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,367,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HRC. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hill-Rom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.80.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

