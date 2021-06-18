Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 20,615 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 20,615 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,332,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,118,000 after purchasing an additional 988,484 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 301.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,341,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,314 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 3,765.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,895,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,266 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,741,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,456,000 after purchasing an additional 79,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,663,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,326,000 after purchasing an additional 134,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

GBDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.55. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $16.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. The firm had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $29,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,772.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.31 per share, for a total transaction of $76,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,705.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 77,493 shares of company stock worth $1,196,597. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

