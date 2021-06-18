Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 46.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $356,000. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,197,147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,269,000 after buying an additional 119,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on BSX. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

BSX opened at $43.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.14. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $44.63. The stock has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 433.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 48,439 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $2,130,347.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 187,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,516.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $27,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,561 shares of company stock worth $9,744,356 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.