Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $666,000 in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Magnite news, CAO Shawna Hughes sold 1,890 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $49,102.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,791.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 34,091 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $1,389,890.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 312,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,725,621.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 524,267 shares of company stock valued at $17,770,884. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $31.63 on Friday. Magnite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $64.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.83 and a beta of 2.38.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MGNI. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Magnite from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

