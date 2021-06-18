Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $625,000 in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 18,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AYI shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.97.

Shares of AYI opened at $181.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.03. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.52 and a 52 week high of $194.59. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.64.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $776.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $247,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

