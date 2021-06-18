Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $649,000 Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,921 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 1,377.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 378,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after purchasing an additional 21,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. M.D.C. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

Shares of NYSE MDC opened at $52.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.04. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $63.86. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

