Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,727 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in CRH were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC purchased a new position in CRH during the first quarter worth approximately $1,683,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in CRH by 22.8% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in CRH by 134.9% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,163,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,668,000 after purchasing an additional 668,258 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in CRH by 8.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners purchased a new position in CRH during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRH shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.03.

CRH stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $33.32 and a 12-month high of $53.28. The stock has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.14.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

