Melon Price Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Melon has a market capitalization of $57.42 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Melon coin can currently be bought for $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Melon has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00059663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00025443 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003909 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.23 or 0.00752984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00084010 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00042323 BTC.

Melon Coin Profile

Melon (MLN) is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 coins. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Melon is melonport.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Melon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

