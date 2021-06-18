Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MEGGF. UBS Group upgraded shares of Meggitt from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Meggitt from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Meggitt from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEGGF opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.74. Meggitt has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $7.06.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

