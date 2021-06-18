Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle Sells 17,413 Shares of Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 17,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $3,154,016.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at $127,994,246.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, April 20th, August J. Troendle sold 17,623 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total transaction of $3,215,140.12.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $181.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.51. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.22 and a 52 week high of $196.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Medpace by 7,220.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Medpace by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

