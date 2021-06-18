Medical Properties Trust, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Medical Properties Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 15th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.75. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 39.02%. The company had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MPW. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.18.

MPW opened at $20.84 on Thursday. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.34%.

In other news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $15,059,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,251,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,957,252.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 122,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 22,415 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 62,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 18,758 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $442,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.