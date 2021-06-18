MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) CFO Ryan A. Hornaday Sells 3,000 Shares

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) CFO Ryan A. Hornaday sold 3,000 shares of MediaCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $15,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,931. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MDIA stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. MediaCo Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $8.88.

MediaCo Company Profile

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City metropolitan area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida, and Georgia.

