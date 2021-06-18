Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $137 million-139 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.28 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medallia from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Medallia from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.56.

Medallia stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.75. 19,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,387. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Medallia has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $48.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. The business had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medallia will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $65,733.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 30,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $792,947.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 981,418 shares in the company, valued at $25,242,070.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 382,079 shares of company stock worth $10,946,475. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

