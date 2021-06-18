Mdex (MDX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $111.70 Million

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One Mdex coin can now be bought for approximately $2.02 or 0.00005348 BTC on exchanges. Mdex has a market capitalization of $948.60 million and $111.70 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mdex has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mdex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00058496 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00140455 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.83 or 0.00179949 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $338.70 or 0.00898489 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,733.42 or 1.00097951 BTC.

Mdex Coin Profile

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,554,599 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mdex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mdex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.