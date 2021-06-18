McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Mizuho

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MCFE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of McAfee from $23.50 to $25.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McAfee from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on McAfee from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.79.

Get McAfee alerts:

Shares of MCFE opened at $28.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.66. McAfee has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $29.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.32.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.63 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that McAfee will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio is 34.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of McAfee in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in McAfee by 251.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in McAfee during the first quarter worth $109,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McAfee in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. 30.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.