MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $200 million-210 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $204.78 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.13.

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $39.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.96, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.83. MaxLinear has a 12 month low of $19.16 and a 12 month high of $44.05.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $209.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.60 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The company’s revenue was up 237.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MaxLinear will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald E. Schrock sold 10,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $416,257.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,849.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $318,942.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,433,403.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,592 shares of company stock valued at $6,448,000 over the last 90 days. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

