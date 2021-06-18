Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Sold by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,870 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $7,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 52.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 663 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 25.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 637.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMS opened at $90.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.87. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.30 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.47. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $959.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMS. Raymond James increased their price target on Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

In other news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total transaction of $931,266.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,752,161.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $1,120,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,000 shares of company stock worth $7,297,710. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

