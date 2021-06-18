Matthew Tsien Sells 192,986 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,923,381.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Matthew Tsien also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of General Motors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $1,086,446.55.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $60.08 on Friday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The company has a market cap of $87.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its position in General Motors by 388.9% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 2,305.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 484.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

