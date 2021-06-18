Matt Mercier Sells 205 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stock

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $33,261.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,774.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

DLR opened at $156.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.58. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49. The company has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.09.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. As a group, analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.07.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLR. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

