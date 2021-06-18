Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.08% of Matrix Service worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTRX. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Matrix Service by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the first quarter worth about $135,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Matrix Service in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Matrix Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Matrix Service stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $304.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.72. Matrix Service has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.18.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.45). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $148.26 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Matrix Service will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Matrix Service news, CFO Kevin S. Cavanah sold 16,850 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $208,434.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MTRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered Matrix Service from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

