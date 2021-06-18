Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Materialise NV is a provider of Additive Manufacturing (AM) software solutions and sophisticated 3D printing services in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design and consumer products. The Company specializes in preparation of 3D prototypes for manufactures, software development, biomedical research, and online services. It is also engaged in the development of solutions for orthopedics, biomedical software and engineering, and printing of cardiovascular models. Materialise NV is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. “

Get Materialise alerts:

MTLS has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

MTLS traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $23.19. 1,041,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,132. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.83 and a beta of 0.56. Materialise has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $87.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $53.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.11 million. Materialise had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Materialise will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTLS. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Materialise by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,286,000 after buying an additional 396,770 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materialise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,420,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Materialise by 708.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after buying an additional 149,519 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Materialise by 2,542.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after buying an additional 119,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Materialise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,562,000. Institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Materialise (MTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.