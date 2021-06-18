Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Pecaut & CO.’s 9th Largest Position

Pecaut & CO. decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,305 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 2.9% of Pecaut & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $368.81. 103,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,878,239. The firm has a market cap of $365.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.78, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.70. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.46.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

