Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 640,794 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,798,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 640,794 shares during the period. PPG Industries makes up 0.8% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 7.09% of PPG Industries worth $2,524,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 102,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 23.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 167,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,088,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 64,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after acquiring an additional 23,367 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.65. 11,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,842. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.14 and a 12 month high of $182.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.08.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 37.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PPG. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.29.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

