Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 6,114 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,913,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,221,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in MSCI by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in MSCI by 245.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 58,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,103,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 19,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $504.42. 5,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,522. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.50 and a 52-week high of $506.27. The company has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 64.82 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $471.46.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The business had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.85%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSCI. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $500.86.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

