Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,534,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 798,873 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 9.48% of Equifax worth $2,089,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Equifax by 12.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its holdings in Equifax by 3.2% in the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 1,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Equifax by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Equifax by 6.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Equifax by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EFX. TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.29.

Shares of NYSE EFX traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.51. 4,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.17. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.98 and a twelve month high of $242.13.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

